Grandmother-to-be fulfills need for speed on race track: 'It's like a dance'

The Brief Marta Hansen will soon be a grandmother, and she has a love for auto racing. She recently bought a $135,000 race car made by an automaker called Radical. Hansen says she got into race cars because of her son.



A Bay Area driver is burning up the track in a new kind of race car. It’s fast and full of new technology – and the person behind the wheel is about to become a grandmother.

Marta Hansen, an architect, was among the first members of The Motor Enclave community in Tampa to purchase a $135,000 car that’s like a giant go-kart.

It’s so fast and agile that its maker named the brand Radical.

Pictured: Radical race cars at The Motor Enclave.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson at The Motor Enclave, the state’s only Radical dealer, says the entry-level model produces 200 horsepower and an ultra-high-performance model generates 425 horsepower.

Hansen likes the car’s lines and its aerodynamic design that holds the car on the track, but that’s not what inspired her love for cars.

Pictured: Marta Hansen behind the wheel of a Radical race car.

"I found myself a single mom about 25 years ago, and we would go to car shows as a mother-son thing," said Hansen.

Her son, Wes, loved it, but Marta was love-struck by cars.

Pictured: Marta Hansen and her son, Wes.

"That morphed into driving classes and learning to drive at the track," she said.

With years of driving behind her, no one is surprised when Marta turns better times than men.

Pictured: A Radical race car on the track at The Motor Enclave.

"But I am shocked at how many women don't go into motorsports, and it only dawned on me because of my son," said Hansen.

Her son and his wife are expecting. Their baby may have one of the fastest grandmothers anywhere. She feels the track.

"It’s like a dance, so it’s not just cerebral, it's seat of your pants," Hansen said as she sped away in her Radical race car.

Pictured: Marta Hansen behind the wheel of a Radical race car.

What you can do:

For more information on The Motor Enclave, click here.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source:

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: