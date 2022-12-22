Great-grandmother rescued from under car in Tampa parking lot dies from injuries, police say

An elderly woman who was run over by a car in a Tampa parking lot while pushing her great-granddaughter in a stroller has died from her injuries, days after she and the toddler were both rescued from underneath the vehicle by good Samaritans.

Tampa police said the 80-year-old victim and her 3-year-old great-granddaughter were walking through the parking lot of the Arbor Ponds Apartment Complex just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday after returning from the grocery store.

That's when investigators said the 23-year-old driver backed his vehicle out of his parking spot, telling officers he didn't see the elderly woman or the stroller.

"The driver said he felt a bump, but assumed it was a large storm drain located behind his car and attempted to pull forward," according to a news release from the police department. "When the vehicle did not move, he became aware that he had struck someone."

Police said the woman and her great-granddaughter, who have not been publicly identified, were both taken to a nearby hospital. The woman was in critical condition but succumbed to her injuries Thursday afternoon. The 3-year-old girl, meanwhile, continues to improve and is expected to survive, according to authorities.

Investigators said impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash. Police said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Civil violations are pending for the driver.