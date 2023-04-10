Greg Steube gears up for Congressional Baseball Game after recovery from 25-foot fall

Congressman Greg Steube is back on the baseball field practicing with the Sarasota High School baseball team, the Sailors.

The congressman is gearing up for the Congressional Baseball Game after recovering from a 25-foot fall at his East Sarasota County home. He was trimming trees back on January 18 when he fell from a ladder.

"It’s a humbling experience as a 44 year old to come out here and play with a bunch of high school guys, but it’s also good to be getting my arm and feeling that again. I’m sure I’ll be sore in the morning, but right now I feel great," Congressman Steube told FOX 13 on Monday afternoon.

After the fall, he was left with a concussion, cracked pelvis, torn neck ligament, punctured lung and blood clots in his lungs. Congressman Steube said his recovery has been going great.

"Even better than what the doctors had stated. Originally they told me it would be three months without weight baring on my right side, and I was six weeks non-weight baring," he said. "Twelve weeks will be this week, so if the pelvis X-Ray is clear, I’ll be able to start doing full impact again."

Sarasota Sailors Coach Greg Mulhollen said Congressman Steube is already in good shape, despite his accident.

"With his accident and the road to recovery, man he took ground balls last week and took some swings, but man he was mid-season form, so I know he’s high expectations for the Congressional Game coming up, and I expect him to be MVP," said Coach Mulhollen.

The congressman hopes to be fully cleared by doctors this week.

"I’m hoping this week to get the clearance for full impact," Congressman Steube said. "My X-Ray is this week, and I think I am there, because it feels better, but you still have that soreness from the broken pelvis. But it feels to get things back moving. It feels good to be active again."

Steube, who played baseball for South East High School in Manatee County, hit an out of the park home run at the Congressional Game back in 2021. He was the first member in more than 40 years to hit a home run over the fence in the game.

"I’ll be on the mound again. That’s the plan. I’ll start for the Republicans. I’ll be on the mound, representing my district. And I’ll be there as long as the coaches think I can keep throwing strikes," he said.

The Congressional Baseball game takes place on June 14 this year.