‘Guardian angel’ who helped Congressman Steube following traumatic fall goes to Washington

Congressman Greg Steube continues to heal in Sarasota County after falling 25 feet off a ladder.

"God is healing me every single day," he told FOX 13.

The fall left the congressman with a concussion, a cracked pelvis, torn neck ligament, a punctured lung, and blood clots in his lungs.

Steube says he’s lucky to be alive.

"God put him there at the exact moment in time that he had to be there to look out and see me fall and react in the way that he did. Call 911. Come to my aid and helping me out. I was on my way to the hospital before my family even realized or knew what was going on," he explained.

Congressman Steuebe and Woodie. Image is courtesy of Office of Congressman Steube.

That guardian angel is Darrell Woodie who is known to everyone as Woodie.

On January 18, he was delivering packages near the Congressman’s East Sarasota County home.

"If he’s outside we always wave at each other. Sometimes he’s out at the fence and we say a few words," Woodie shared.

Woodie is used to helping others. He participates in community events including backpack and turkey giveaways.

But on that day, he saw Congressman Steube fall from his ladder as he was cutting trees.

"I’m thankful that I was there and acted very quickly to help him out as much as I could," said Woodie.

Congressman Steube arranged for Woodie to go to Washington D.C. as a way of saying thank you for helping him after he fell. Image is courtesy of Darrell Woodie.

Congressman Steube says it could have been a while before anyone found him. To say thank you, he had an idea.

"We talked. One of the things he asked was, ‘I just want to someday I want to be able to come to the House floor.’ The timing worked out great. We were able to do that and more," said Steube.

As the State of the Union address was given, Woodie was present.

"I know that it’s in the books. I’ve taken a lot of pictures, I’ve got my airline flight. I’m keeping everything. I even sat in Steube’s seat in his office. He said to me, well just say that you’re going to be a congressman for one day," Woodie stated.

Woodie at Congressman Steube's desk in Washington D.C. Image is courtesy of Darrell Woodie.

Congressman Steube plans to be back in Washington by the beginning of March, as soon as he is cleared to fly.

He says he is blessed.

"If he would have been there seconds later, I would have been on the ground and we are out in East Sarasota County and you wouldn’t have seen me on the ground because there is a berm there and he would have drove right on by," said Congressman Steube.