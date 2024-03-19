Headstone hoax victim gets help from Tampa monument company

After a Sebring man fell victim to a headstone scam, a monument company is now offering to help him out after seeing a FOX 13 report.

On Tuesday, P & G Memorials finished installing a headstone at a cemetery in Auburndale for a victim of Robert Lamothe. The work was supposed to be done more than a year ago.

"We had to order the granite foundation over here, but we got that in and now we're installing it for the family," said Brian Grossetto, co-owner of P & G Memorials.

Robert Lamothe is accused of stealing $155K from grieving families.

Lamothe of Lamothe Monuments in Lakeland was arrested earlier this month after deputies say he ripped off 34 customers by never delivering tombstones and stealing nearly $155,000.

"He should pay with some time, and he should pay with some money," said Champ Barber.

READ: Tampa buys back Memorial Park Cemetery from property flipper: ‘I’m sorry it got to this’

Barber says Lamothe contractually agreed to provide two tombstones and inscribe them five years ago, yet to this day, has not fully completed the work.

"It's sad that grieving families are trying to get a monument complete, and they're being taken advantage of and deceived, really," said Grossetto.

P & G Memorials is helping out families who lost money to Lamothe.

Grossetto saw FOX 13's report and wanted to complete Barber's gravestones for free.

"To give him that closure really, and to put this whole thing to rest," he explained.

READ: Tampa's first-ever cemetery coordinator helps preserve historic cemeteries now owned by the city

Grossetto adds, if other victims need help, he can get the job done for a decent price and within 60 days of payment.

Grossetto said his company can help get the job done within 60 days of payment.

"It speaks to us," Grossetto said. "This is what we do, and we take a lot of pride in our business and it's something we can do. No problem. We're in the area."

Lamothe has a court arraignment next month and again he's facing more than two dozen grand theft charges.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter