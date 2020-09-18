Grilled BBQ glazed baby back ribs recipe

Grilled BBQ Glazed Baby Back Ribs:

Ingredients

Meat:

Pork baby back ribs

Produce per rack:

1 tsp: Garlic powder

1 tsp: Onion powder

1 tsp: Oregano, dried

Baking & Spices per rack:

1 tsp: Black pepper, ground

1 tbsp: Brown sugar

1 tbsp: Paprika, smoked

1 tsp: Salt

Other: heavy duty foil

Directions for Preparation of Ribs:

1. Turn ribs over (bone side up)

2. Remove membrane from ribs (paper towel for traction)

3. Rinse with water and score with small knife (allows for rub penetration into the meat)

4. Apply rub liberally



5. Once the grill is preheated, place meat - bone side down first on low heat

6. Flip ribs to meat side after reaching desired char

7. Place a light coat of BBQ sauce and close lid

8. Keep glazing ribs w/ bbq sauce until you reach desired amount.

Cooking time: 30-40m



Directions for Grill:

1. Pre-heat grill to 350° to 400°



Lazy Chef BBQ Sauce

3 Ingredients:

Root beer (Brand - to taste)

Ketchup

Black Pepper

Directions:

Pour 3 cups root beer into saucepan

Add 1 cup ketchup

Add 1 tablespoon of black pepper

Turn stove on low heat and simmer (let it reduce) until sauce thickens

Once thickened, turn off heat and transfer to desired storage container



