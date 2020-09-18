Grilled BBQ glazed baby back ribs recipe
TAMPA, Fla. - Grilled BBQ Glazed Baby Back Ribs:
Ingredients
Meat:
Pork baby back ribs
Produce per rack:
1 tsp: Garlic powder
1 tsp: Onion powder
1 tsp: Oregano, dried
Baking & Spices per rack:
1 tsp: Black pepper, ground
1 tbsp: Brown sugar
1 tbsp: Paprika, smoked
1 tsp: Salt
Other: heavy duty foil
Advertisement
Directions for Preparation of Ribs:
1. Turn ribs over (bone side up)
2. Remove membrane from ribs (paper towel for traction)
3. Rinse with water and score with small knife (allows for rub penetration into the meat)
4. Apply rub liberally
5. Once the grill is preheated, place meat - bone side down first on low heat
6. Flip ribs to meat side after reaching desired char
7. Place a light coat of BBQ sauce and close lid
8. Keep glazing ribs w/ bbq sauce until you reach desired amount.
Cooking time: 30-40m
Directions for Grill:
1. Pre-heat grill to 350° to 400°
Lazy Chef BBQ Sauce
3 Ingredients:
Root beer (Brand - to taste)
Ketchup
Black Pepper
Directions:
Pour 3 cups root beer into saucepan
Add 1 cup ketchup
Add 1 tablespoon of black pepper
Turn stove on low heat and simmer (let it reduce) until sauce thickens
Once thickened, turn off heat and transfer to desired storage container
CONNECT WITH FOX 13: