Group causes thousands of dollars in damage after kicking front door of Riverview home

A Riverview homeowner appears to have fallen victim to a social media trend, and it's now getting the attention of state leaders.

They said a group of people, who seemed to be following a TikTok challenge, kicked in the front door of their house.

"They broke out this front sheet of glass," said David McLaughlin, who showed deputies surveillance video of his front door being kicked in.

Friday at 2:30 a.m., his Ring doorbell camera captured images of two people walking up to the front door of the family home and turning around.

As someone appears to be recording a video with their cell phone, two of the suspects kick through one of the panes of glass in the front door. They caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.

But all it takes is a twist of fate, and it could have been more than glass that was broken.

"If I was sitting there and someone is kicking in my glass door, I don't know if they are trying to rob me, I don't know what they are trying to do," said McLaughlin.

Indeed, after a similar incident north of Orlando, the governor's press secretary tweeted, "If you're doing this, now is a good time to stop. Waking up a homeowner in Florida by kicking their door in the middle of the night is a stupid game, and it will eventually lead to a stupid prize."

The practice resembles a TikTok trend based on a song by Kesha called "Die Young." The door knock challenge is usually just college kids having fun in their dorm.

It's going to cost thousands of dollars to replace McLaughlin's door, which is still nothing compared what could happen in the future.

"You're playing with your life, and they're going to get shot," he said. "They're going to pick the wrong house and someone is going to shoot them. And for what? For a TikTok video."

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they are still piecing together who might have done this. So far, they have not had any other complaints in that area.