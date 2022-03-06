Group marches through Hyde Park to show solidarity with Ukraine and call for the end of violence

People are taking to the streets in Tampa to call for an end to the violence in Ukraine. A few dozen demonstrators came together in Hyde Park Village with signs and flags to hold a special march and rally.

Honks of support could be heard Sunday in Hyde Park Village as dozens of demonstrators took the streets calling for an end to the violence in Ukraine.

"It is important for any human being to support the human being in distress," demonstrator Zhenya Nichols said.

Nichols--a Russian-born American who's been here for the last 30 years--helped organize Sunday's rally.

"I know it's easier for me to protest here than it is for my fellow Russians who are in Russia. They are sending me text messages and emails. They call me and say we are afraid. We are afraid to stand up," Nichols said.

Chants for a no-fly zone are among some demands Ukrainians want to see happen. Many believe it would help keep enemy aircraft from carrying out attacks on populations from above, but American and NATO officials have been outspoken about the demand saying that it is not being considered because some believe it could easily escalate into a wider war…

"It's hard. 28 years in the military and it's really hard watching this because I know what they are going through his pretty hard going to sleep every night waking up worried to check the news, and it's frustrating there's nothing we can do except raise awareness," demonstrator Joseph Sokoloski said.

Sokoloski whose wife is from Ukraine has dozens of relatives who he says have been hiding out in their basement. Like many Ukrainians, Sokoloski's family feels they shouldn't have to leave their own homeland.

As time goes many are hoping something can be done and soon before the war escalates to anything more.

"Anything anybody can do to help with the war and help end it faster that's what we want. We want peace for the people of Ukraine," demonstrator Inna Smalley said.