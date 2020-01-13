Group shifting focus to getting recreational marijuana on 2022 ballot, instead of 2020

article

Make It Legal Florida announced on Monday that they will shift their focus to getting recreational marijuana on the 2022 ballot instead of 2020.

Make It Legal Florida is a group that works to legalize marijuana in Florida.

They said that "with the support of over 67 percent of Florida voters, Make it Legal Florida is proud to have gathered more than 700,000 signed petitions in the effort to bring adult-use cannabis to the Sunshine State."

However, the narrow timeframe to submit and verify those signatures has prompted the committee to shift focus to now gain ballot access in 2022.

"We're looking forward to Supreme Court review of our efforts and working in collaboration with state leaders to ensure the supermajority of Floridians' voices are heard," they added.

