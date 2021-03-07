Guests enjoy first day back at Disney's Blizzard Beach water park

article

Walt Disney World's Blizzard Beach is once again welcoming guests back for some fun in the Florida sun.

The water park officially reopened on Sunday. It did not reopen with Disney's other four Florida parks last July.

At Sunday's reopening, guests enjoyed their favorite Blizzard Beach attractions, such as Summit Plummet, Teamboat Springs and Cross Country Creek, one of the country's longest lazy rivers.

Disney's Blizzard Beach reopened March 7, 2021, at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The water park offers thrilling attractions and relaxation for all ages with unique spaces for every member of the family to enjoy. (Kent Phillips, Expand

The water park is operating just like Disney's other four parks, with enhanced cleaning, temperature checks and physical distancing.

Masks are to be worn in all common areas, like the front entrance and when walking around the park. However, masks are not allowed in the water or on attractions.

Disney has not announced a reopening date for its other water park, Typhoon Lagoon. It too did not reopen with the other parks last July and has remained closed.

For more information, visit Disney World's Blizzard Beach website.

(Courtesy: Walt Disney World)

