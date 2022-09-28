Man pleads guilty in death of 'Gone Girl' actor Lisa Banes

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
9
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:50 AM EDT until SUN 9:00 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 9:07 PM EDT until THU 1:00 AM EDT, Hardee County, Highlands County, Polk County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 10:45 PM EDT until THU 1:00 AM EDT, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Highlands County, Manatee County, Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Citrus County, Citrus County, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hernando County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Manatee County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Polk County, Sarasota County, Sumter County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Man pleads guilty in death of 'Gone Girl' actor Lisa Banes

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 5:28PM
FOX 5 NY
Actress Lisa Banes article

Actress Lisa Banes attends the world premiere of "Gone Girl" on Sept. 26, 2014, in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/FilmMagic via Getty)

NEW YORK - A man who slammed into actor Lisa Banes with an electric moped in Manhattan last year, leaving the "Gone Girl" cast member fatally injured, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to manslaughter

Brian Boyd, 27, will be sentenced on Nov. 30 to one to three years in prison, authorities said.  

"Brian Boyd drove recklessly with no regard for pedestrians," Manhattan District Attorney Bragg said in a statement, "fatally striking a beloved actress and New Yorker before speeding off to avoid accountability." 

Banes was walking in a crosswalk at the intersection of West 64th Street and Amsterdam Avenue on the Upper West Side on of June 4, 2021, when Boyd rode an unregistered moped through a red light and crashed into Banes, prosecutors said. Banes collapsed to the ground and Boyd fell off the moped. 

Boyd, who doesn't have a driver's license, immediately got back on the moped and drove off, authorities said. 

Banes died at a hospital 10 days later. She was 65. 

After an "extensive investigation" by the NYPD and the DA's office, cops arrested Boyd on Aug. 5, 2021. Cops said he lived in the neighborhood where the crash happened.  

Boyd pleaded guilty on Wednesday to second-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatal incident without reporting. His attorney had no comment, the AP reported. 

Banes appeared in several movies and TV shows, including "Gone Girl," "Cocktail," "Nashville," "Madam Secretary," "Masters of Sex," and "NCIS." 

"Lisa Banes will be remembered for her contributions to the rich fabric of New York City through her roles on screen and on Broadway," Bragg said. "I offer her friends, family, and the many who loved her during her decades-long career, my deepest condolences."