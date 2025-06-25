Suspected gunman claims he feared for his safety when he shot, killed a man in Tampa: Police

The Brief A man was shot and killed on W. Carmen Street in Tampa early Sunday morning. The suspected gunman said he shot another man because he feared for his safety, according to the Tampa Police Department. Detectives are still conducting interviews and gathering additional evidence to determine if any criminal charges are applicable.



A deadly Tampa shooting is under investigation.

What we know:

According to the Tampa Police Department, a man called 911 around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday and said he shot another man because he feared for his safety.

When officers arrived at W. Carmen St., just west of N. Oregon Ave., they said they found the caller, a black man in his early 30s who was still armed.

Police said they also found a black man in his late 40s suffering from gunshot wounds next to the caller’s vehicle nearby at W. Gray St and N.

Officers performed life-saving measures until Tampa Fire Rescue arrived.

The man who got shot was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said the caller stayed at the scene, cooperated with investigators and surrendered his gun.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the two men knew each other and what caused the gunman to say he feared for his safety.

What's next:

Detectives will continue conducting interviews and gathering additional evidence to determine if any criminal charges are applicable.

The case will also be reviewed by the State Attorney's Office for appropriate action.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Tampa Police Department.

