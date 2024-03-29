Gypsy Rose Blanchard and husband separate 3 months after prison release: Reports

article

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is allegedly separating from her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, three months after being released from prison, according to multiple reports.

Gypsy, 32, said that she has moved in with her parents and that she needs time to let herself find out who she is, according to People.

Gypsy and Anderson were married in 2022 while she was still in prison for her involvement in the plot to kill her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, with her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn.

In the days since her release on Dec. 28, 2023, Gypsy rose to stardom on social media and amassed thousands of followers on TikTok and Instagram.

When confronted with questions about how she was handling her newfound fame, Gypsy told reporter Deborah Roberts she felt "conflicted."

"Fame is not what I'm looking for. I always said I think I'm infamous, and then I came out famous," she said. "Honestly, I'm a very shy person. I don't think I'm doing anything that anybody else wouldn't do."

Gypsy’s story

For years, Gypsy’s mother forced her to pretend that she was suffering from leukemia, muscular dystrophy and other serious illnesses.

Dee Dee had essentially kept her daughter prisoner and duped doctors into doing unnecessary procedures by telling them that her daughter’s medical records had been lost in Hurricane Katrina. Gypsy’s attorney said the mother had Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a psychological disorder in which parents or caregivers seek sympathy through the exaggerated or made-up illnesses of their children.

The mother-daughter duo received charitable donations, and even a home near Springfield from Habitat for Humanity.

Forced to use a wheelchair and feeding tube, Gypsy felt trapped. She said her mother, who lied about Gypsy’s age to make her seem younger, prevented her from having much of a relationship with her father — or with anyone else.

"I wish I could go back and tell my younger self, ‘Call your dad. Reach out for help with people because they will actually believe you,’" Gypsy said. "The main reason why I didn’t is because I really felt like nobody would believe me whenever I said that things just wasn’t right at home."

When she turned 23, she supplied a knife to her boyfriend, and hid in a bathroom while he repeatedly stabbed her mother, according to the probable cause statement. Then Gypsy and Godejohn, who she met on a Christian dating website, made their way by bus to Godejohn’s home in Wisconsin, where they were arrested.

Godejohn is serving a life sentence in Missouri while prosecutors cut Gypsy a deal because of the abuse she had endured.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.