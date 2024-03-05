Parent of Haines City student arrested for instigating fight with other student at bus stop: Police

A Haines City parent and a juvenile were arrested after police say the parent instigated a fight with another student at a bus stop on Friday.

According to the Haines City Police Department, the incident started as a verbal confrontation between two juveniles waiting for the school bus.

But it quickly escalated into a physical confrontation, when the parent of one of the participants instigated a fight, police said.

Officers responded to the scene following reports of the altercation and found a complex situation with multiple people involved, according to HCPD.

Taityana D. Duffy, the guardian of a student at the bus stop, was found to have instigated, jeered, and intervened in the fight, even battering another student during the fight, according to police. She was arrested and charged with battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The juvenile suspect was also arrested and charged with battery.

"The involvement of an adult in encouraging and participating in a teenage fight at a bus stop is unacceptable and deeply concerning," said Chief Greg Goreck. "This behavior not only escalates violence but also fails our community's expectation of an adult’s responsibility to help safeguard our children.

Our department is taking this matter seriously and will act to prevent such incidents in the future."

