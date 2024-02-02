Haines City man killed in Tampa crash
TAMPA, Fla. - One person was killed, and two others suffered minor injuries in a Tampa crash on Thursday evening.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 43-year-old Haines City man was traveling westbound in a Kia Niro in the inside lane of the I-275 exit ramp to Howard Avenue shortly before 5:15 p.m. when he suffered a medical emergency, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a Dodge Caravan that was disabled and parked on the shoulder to the exit ramp.
The Haines City man was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
A 61-year-old Largo man, who was a passenger in the Kia, suffered minor injuries in the crash.
A 40-year-old woman from Tampa, who was a passenger in the Caravan, also received minor injuries in the crash.