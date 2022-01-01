Haines City police investigating shooting that left 1 dead

Michael Andre Jackson, 47, died early Saturday morning from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Haines City Police Department.

Police say Jackson was driven to an area hospital shortly after midnight after being shot several times near an empty lot at North 12th Street and Avenue I. The hospital tried to save his life, but he died around 1 a.m.

Officers say a building on 12th Street was also hit by gunfire, but there aren’t any other known injuries at this time.

There are currently no suspects nor motivation for the shooting, which is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Haines City Police Department at 863-421-3636. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.

