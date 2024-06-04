Half-naked man throws motor oil, rubber snakes on floor after crashing into Florida jail: ‘Came here to kill'

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A man who is accused of crashing into a Florida jail is now being held inside of it.

Investigators say 40-year-old Joseph Leedy was only wearing a woman’s blouse when he drove through the doors of the Martin County Jail on Monday night.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, after the crash, he got out of his car without pants, poured motor oil on the lobby floor, and said he wanted to set it on fire.

Deputies say he continued making homicidal statements about police officers and said he wanted to "kill everyone" as he threw rubber snakes on the floor and fought with deputies and fire rescue crews.

While Leedy did make it into the lobby area and caused thousands of dollars in damage, he was not able to break through the steel doors of the jail.

Investigators say nobody was standing in the lobby when the crash occurred.

Leedy, who deputies say is homeless, was restrained and taken to an area hospital, where he did not cooperate with staff.

He was then taken back to the jail, booked, and charged with four counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and criminal mischief of over $1,000.

