Handmade donuts are that much sweeter at this Busch Boulevard shop

Nicola’s Donuts on Busch Boulevard in Tampa is one of the few shops left that still does things the old-fashioned way.

"Sometimes companies want something they can leave on a shelf for three, four, or five days. That’s just not the way we do it," stated owner Diane Rosario.

Nicola’s has been making their donuts fresh from scratch every morning since 1982.

"Our bakers come in about 10 p.m. They start making the dough, rolling the dough, cutting the dough, and proofing the dough. They finish about 4 in the morning," continued Diane.

She then comes in and makes Nicola’s fancy custom donuts. "That batch that we made for the day is all that we’ve got. Once we sell out, we’re done."

Even the icing and filling are made fresh in the shop.

"You can just taste the difference," Diane insisted.

Nicola’s loyal customers keep coming back for that homemade donut taste that is getting harder and harder to find.

"It’s becoming a lost art," Diane added.

Nicola's Donuts is located at 902 West Busch Boulevard in Tampa, across the street from Chamberlain High School. They always offer a teacher's discount.

LINK: www.nicolasdonuts.com

