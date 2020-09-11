Hardee County correctional officers charged with burglary, battery

article

Hardee County correctional officers Vickearia Harrieth, 20, and Alyssia Garza-Helms, 22, have been charged with burglary and battery in an altercation inside of a Winter Haven apartment. Warrants have been issued for three additional people, who are not correctional officers, in the case.

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, officers responded to a residential burglary the Briarcrest Apartments located at 200 Ave. K SE on September 8 around 1:15 a.m. Police said the female victim was inside of the apartment when she heard loud banging at the door and what sounded like someone trying to kick the door in. As she approached the door, she was able to see several males outside of the door. She then saw another male taking the screen off the window in the living room.

According to officers, the victim ran to towards the rear of the apartment and as she turned to look towards the front door, she saw the door bust open and she saw Harrieth and Garza enter the apartment with several others.

Police said the group rushed in demanding to know where the victim's boyfriend was. She told the group her boyfriend was not there, but they started going through the apartment trying to locate him. One male, later identified as 28-year-old Lawrence Horton II displayed a handgun throughout the incident and pushed the victim as he continued to search the apartment, according to police. The victim was uninjured, police said.

Harrieth and Garza were arrested and charged with unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling and battery.

Two others identified inside the apartment are Marques Horton, 20, and 32-year-old Lakeisha Brown. Warrants have been issued for Lawrence Horton, Marques Horton and Brown.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts or with additional information about this incident is asked to call Detective Emily Lozado at 863-595-1721. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a cash reward.