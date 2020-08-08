Hardee County Sheriff's Office asking for help locating missing, endangered woman

article

The Hardee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating Eva Jackson, who was last seen in Bartow Friday evening.

She is listed as a missing/endangered person by the Bartow Police Department.

Jackson was wearing a black, short-sleeve shirt, black pants and flip flops.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center at 863-773-4144.

