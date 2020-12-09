Hawaiian Airlines to offer non-stop flights from Orlando to Hawaii

Cowabunga! Hawaiian Airlines will soon offer nonstop flights from Orlando to Hawaii.

Hawaiian Airlines announced on Tuesday evening that they will offer an all-new nonstop service from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Honolulu, Hawaii (HNL) starting March 11th. There will be two weekly flights between the destinations.

With this route, Orlando will reportedly become the only airport in Florida to offer direct access to the Aloha State and provides convenient one-stop connectivity to Asia.

“We are pleased to announce that Central Florida residents can look forward to nonstop service to Hawaii, and that Orlando International Airport is officially Florida’s connection to the Aloha State,” said Phil Brown, Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. “This new service represents a significant investment that will strengthen economic, leisure and cultural bonds between two of the country’s top tourism destinations.”

MORE NEWS: New White House offer adds $600 stimulus checks to COVID-19 relief

The plane Hawaiian Airlines said they will use is an Airbus A330 aircraft with 278 seats, including 18 lie-flat First Class seats. Additionally, there are 68 'Extra Comfort' premium economy seats and 192 main cabin seats.

Advertisement

Hawaiian Airlines (Photo by Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The flight is said to be nine-hours long.

“We are delighted to bring our superior value proposition to travelers visiting Hawaii from Orlando,” said Peter Ingram, president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines. “2021 is going to be a special time to experience Hawaii, and we can’t wait to welcome onboard our guests from Orlando and introduce them to our islands.”

Tickets are on sale now on Hawaiian Airline's website.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.