HBCU bomb threats reported at several universities across US

Authorities are investigating after several historically black colleges and universities across the county reported threats to their campuses Monday.

Bowie State University in suburban Washington, D.C., Albany State University in Georgia and Southern University Law Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana all reported 'bomb threats.'

Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida has confirmed that a 'threat' was made.

FOX 5 DC’s Lindsay Watts also reports that an email alert was sent to the Howard University community saying that police and the school were investigating a bomb threat on campus. Howard University is located in Washington, D.C.

The threats canceled classes and closed campuses Monday. Several of the campuses were also placed on lockdown for a period of time. No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

It is not clear at this time if the threats are connected.

"I will say that these are certainly disturbing," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday. "And the White House is in touch with interagency partners, including federal law enforcement leadership on this."

"The president is aware. I don’t believe he’s received a formal briefing, but he is aware of these reports," she added.