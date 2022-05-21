HCFR: 1 hospitalized after ‘unattended smoking materials’ ignites mobile home fire

article

A mobile home fire sent one person to the hospital and displaced three adults Saturday morning, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

It happened shortly after 9 a.m. at 9104 Hampton Ct. in Town ‘N’ Country.

Firefighters say several people called 911 after seeing flames and smoke coming from the doublewide mobile home.

According to HCFR, nobody was inside the home as crews worked to put out the flames, but one person was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. There were no other reported injuries to firefighters or civilians.

The American Red Cross has been called in to assist the three adults who are now out of a home due to the fire.

Firefighters say the blaze was caused by unattended smoking materials.