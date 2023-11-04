HCFR: Tampa apartment catches fire, 1 person taken to hospital

article

One person was taken to the hospital after a Tampa apartment fire early Saturday morning, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters say they responded to the 4500 block of Knollwood Street around 1:32 a.m. Fire was coming from the back of a residence, according to 911 callers.

Fire crews confirmed that fire was coming from the back of the building when they arrived.

Officials say firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in 15 minutes. According to first responders, the fire was in a detached apartment behind the main residence.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Firefighters say they kept the fire from spreading beyond the detached apartment.

One person left the apartment before crews arrived, but they were taken to a local hospital, according to authorities. Officials say the person is in stable condition.

First responders were not injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation, according to HCFR.