HCSO: 1 arrested; search is on for additional suspects involved in Brandon apartments shootout

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects involved in a shootout within the Lakewood Place Apartments, located at 1701 Lake Chapman Drive in Brandon.

The incident occurred on June 10, 2020, at approximately 2:50 p.m. Upon arrival to the scene, detectives found more than 60 shell casings and a Smith & Wesson magazine.

After reviewing surveillance video, they also discovered three vehicles believed to have been involved in the shooting:

-2020 Gray Kia Sportage bearing Florida tag KXBW71 (VIN: KNDPM3AC6L7748213)

-2016 Red Honda Accord bearing no Florida tag (VIN: 1HGCR2F5XGA207227)

-White Chevrolet Malibu (possible vehicle)

Detectives said one suspect, Luis Monge, 21, has been arrested. Monge was identified with the help of a witness who saw him fire his weapon. According to HCSO, Monge was the driver of the gray Kia Sportage and detectives located a Smith & Wesson pistol inside the vehicle.

Monge is a six-time convicted felon and confessed to being in possession of a firearm and discharging it inside of the Lakewood Place Apartments, detectives said. He is charged with two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and discharge of a firearm in public or residential property.

"The suspect and others involved recklessly discharged their firearms, which thankfully, in this case, did not injure an innocent bystander," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We are asking for the public's assistance to help identify other people involved in this senseless display of violence."

Detectives are searching for any others who may have been involved in this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.