HCSO: Attempted sexual offense suspect forced woman into apartment with stun gun
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of using a stun gun on a woman in a sexual offense attempt.
On Tuesday, deputies say the suspect forced a woman inside her apartment in the 4400 block of Club Captiva Dr. in Tampa with a stun gun. He ran away on foot after the woman screamed.
The suspect is 6 feet tall, is between 35-40 years old and has a ½ scar outside his left eye.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call HCSO at 813-247-8200.
