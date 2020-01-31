HCSO deputy delivers heartwarming final message to retiring father

A Hillsborough County sheriff's deputy gave a heartwarming sign-off message for his father, who was retiring after 33 years of service in the Tampa Bay area.

Deputy Zachary Schute got on the radio Tuesday to list the highlights of his father's long career with the sheriff's office.

Master Deputy Paul Schute had the highest number of DUI arrests in the state of Florida, his son said, and had served in the sheriff's office's marine unit since 2004.

“While you’ve done many things for this agency, nothing speaks more to the man you are than the one you are at home," Deputy Zachary Schute said to his father as his colleagues listened.

He finished the message by congratulating his father and signed off saying, "I love you. Enjoy your retirement, you've earned it."