HCSO deputy arrested for DUI after rear-ending stopped car

A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Detention Deputy rear-ended a car while drinking and driving on Thursday night according to officials.

Around 7:12 p.m. HCSO says 33-year-old Deputy Travis Kelley was driving west on Lithia Pinecrest Road when he hit a car that was stopped at a traffic light.

Authorities say they noticed signs of impairment and called the DUI squad to investigate. Kelley was taken into custody and provided a breath sample and blew a .276 BrAC according to deputies.

"With such a high blood alcohol level, I am thankful no one was significantly injured or, worse, killed," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Of the many things this individual will lose due to his irresponsible decision to drink and drive, among the first will be his career at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office."

Deputies say Kelley was booked into Orient Jail and charged with driving under the influence with property damage over 0.15.

According to officials, there were no reported injuries during the crash.

HCSO says Kelley is currently on administrative leave without pay, pending the results of an internal affairs investigation. He has worked for HCSO since 2015.

