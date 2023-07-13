Grady Judd: ‘Reckless’ teen driver speeding more than 100 mph before fatal crash arrested

A 19-year-old accused of causing a fatal crash near Lake Wales last month has been arrested.

Polk County deputies have charged 19-year-old Damien Fletcher of Haines City with vehicular homicide after they say he was speeding at 104 miles per hour when he crashed his Jeep, killing his 19-year-old passenger, Jaeden Hill, and injuring the victim’s 16-year-old brother.

"He’s driving 104 miles an hour in a 55 miles an hour speed zone at night on Masterpiece Road without headlights, crossing double yellow lines and he had a wreck. No surprise. He killed his friend and injured his friend’s brother just because he was out of control. Now, he’s in jail for a very long time," Sheriff Grady Judd stated.

Initially, investigators say Fletcher told detectives that he lost control of the Jeep while trying to avoid hitting an animal.

However, detectives say when reviewing the vehicle’s Electronic Data Recorder they learned the Jeep was traveling 104 mph in a 55 mph zone, one-and-a-half seconds before the crash. The data showed no braking or steering which refuted Fletcher’s claim of trying to avoid an animal, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses who spoke with detectives said the Jeep passed them at a high rate of speed in a no-passing zone, and the Jeep’s headlights were shut off just before the crash, which occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m.

"Reckless, stupid driving—plain and simple," Sheriff Judd said. "Because of that, a young man is dead, the victim’s brother was injured, and a family is left with a great void in their lives. Our thoughts and prayers remain with them. The detectives did great work uncovering the facts."