HCSO deputy resigns after DUI arrest

A deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, who was on unpaid administrative leave amid an internal affairs investigation, has quit his job following an unrelated DUI arrest Tuesday night.

According to HCSO, Deputy Morris Valenzuela, 38, was drunk when he ran off I-275 and struck the noise barrier on the east side of the interstate.

Deputies say when they arrived on the scene, Valenzuela and a passenger were arguing and showed signs of impairment.

HCSO says Valenzuela consented to a breathalyzer test and had a breath alcohol content of .146 and .149.

He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence with property damage or personal injury.

A separate Internal Affairs investigation was initiated as a result of this DUI arrest, and Valenzuela has resigned from the sheriff’s office.

"It is completely irresponsible for one of our deputies to get behind the wheel of a vehicle while intoxicated, he placed the lives of those in the vehicle and others on the road in danger," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "The fact that this deputy was under investigation, and still chose to make this poor decision, is unbecoming and violates the oath he took, to protect and serve."

Valenzuela was employed by HCSO for four years, and was assigned to the Department of Detention Services.