HCSO: Drunk driver runs red light, crashes into Hillsborough County deputy

article

A Hillsborough County deputy is recovering in the hospital after being hit by an accused drunk driver who ran a red light Sunday morning.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the on-duty deputy was stopped at the red light facing eastbound at the intersection of North Dale Mabry Highway and Ehrlich Road around 6 a.m. When the light turned green the deputy and another citizen, driving a Honda Civic, drove forward.

However, according to HCSO, Carlos Gutierrez Aquino failed to stop at the red light for northbound traffic and struck the passenger side of the deputy’s Tahoe causing the vehicle to spin counter-clockwise and then strike the front of the Honda Civic.

Missing Florida mom Erica Johnson disappears after boarding Cape Coral Greyhound bus bound for Tampa: Police

The deputy was taken to an area hospital with an upper-body injury.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Responding deputies say Gutierrez Aquino showed signs of impairment at the scene and was subsequently arrested for DUI. According to HCSO, he gave two breath samples showing breath alcohol of .172 and .159. The legal limit in Florida .08

"I am so thankful that our deputy was not more seriously injured and that no one involved in this crash lost their life," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Driving under the influence is a life-threatening, selfish, and completely unnecessary crime. The impact of an impaired driver does not discriminate and can affect anyone at any point. Please, plan ahead, there are so many safe options to get home after a night of drinking."

Gutierrez-Aquino was charged with DUI involving property damage/injuries and no valid driver's license.