HCSO: Homicide investigation underway after shooting in East Tampa

A man in his 20s died at Tampa General Hospital after a shooting in East Tampa on Thursday night, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

At 8:20 p.m., officials say that they received a called about shots being fired on the 6000 block of N. 48th Street.

Deputies say when they arrived to the scene, they found a Black male in his 20s with upper body trauma due to multiple gunshot wounds. According to HCSO, first responders took the man to the hospital which is where he died.

"There is never a reason for anyone to let a disagreement rise to the level of deadly violence," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "Detectives are piecing together this complex scene and will hold the individuals accountable for their reckless violence."

Deputies believe there is no danger to the public concerning this case since the two people involved in the crime knew each other.

Anyone with information that could help detectives is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

This investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.