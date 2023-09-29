4 men arrested in Citrus County following investigation into firearm, drug trafficking: CCSO

article

Four people were arrested in Citrus Springs on several charges including firearm and drug trafficking on Thursday.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals Service Task Force conducted an investigation after receiving information in August of a man trafficking in illegal substances.

After learning that the man, Niko Valentino Dedaj, already had active warrants in Florida for weapons-related offenses, authorities launched a surveillance operation on a Citrus Springs home he was known to frequent.

When Dedaj was spotted, members from the CCSO Tactical Impact Unit, the CCSO SWAT Team, and the U.S. Marshals Service surrounded the home and took him into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

Photo courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office

Following the arrest, authorities executed a search warrant on the home and found 15 firearms; a trafficking amount of fentanyl, cannabis, and paraphernalia; and a stolen vehicle.

Niko Dedaj, 20, of Wildwood, was charged with several drug and firearm offenses, including trafficking in fentanyl over 28 grams and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony. He is being held on a total bond of $65,000.

Photos courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office

Jonathan Penalvert, 30, of Ocala, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, grand theft of a firearm, and others. He is being held on a total bond of $18,000.

Antonio Amaurys Perez, 22, of Ocala, was charged with obstruction of a search warrant and is being held on a total bond of $1,000.

Gabriel Ruiz, 38, of Ocala, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl over 28 grams and possession with intent to sell cannabis, among others. He is being held on a total bond of $70,000.

"This is yet another example of the utter disregard criminals have for the law." Sheriff Mike Prendergast said. "I am proud of our team and the partnership we have with our fellow law enforcement agencies. Thanks to our combined efforts, illicit drugs, illegal firearms, and four dangerous criminals are off the streets of Citrus County."