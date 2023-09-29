Expand / Collapse search

Hernando County deputies searching for person of interest in homicide investigation

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Hernando County
Person of interest in Hernando County homicide. Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office. 

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a person of interest in a Brooksville homicide. 

Few details have been released, but deputies say the homicide occurred shortly after 10:15 p.m. at the entrance to the High Point community in Brooksville. 

HCSO has closed the main entrance to High Point at High Point Boulevard. Residents are allowed to enter the community through a side entrance off Weeping Willow Street. 

Deputies are encouraging residents who live int eh are to stay indoors until the investigation is complete. 

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-8477 or **TIPS from a cell phone. Tipsters will remain anonymous. 