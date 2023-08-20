HCSO investigating incident at Falkenburg Road Jail that led to deputy's hospitalization

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident at Falkenburg Road Jail that led to a deputy's hospitalization on Friday.

Police say a deputy was conducting a routine search at around 6:30 p.m. when he was exposed to a powdery substance in an inmate's bunk area.

He quickly sealed the powder in a rubber glove but, within minutes, felt the adverse effects of the substance, according to authorities.

Police say the deputy nearly passed out due to the effects of the substance, which tested positive for fentanyl.

Another HCSO team member gave him two doses of Narcan, according to authorities.

He was then taken to Tampa General Hospital and returned to work on Saturday night.

Police say the inmates involved in this incident have been moved to confinement.