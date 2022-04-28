HCSO: Man on meth bites deputy

A Hillsborough County deputy is recovering after being bitten by a suspect she apprehended early Thursday morning.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to the 3000 block of Causeway Blvd to investigate reports of a man, who doctors say was under the influence of several drugs including meth, was running across several lanes of traffic, putting himself and others at risk.

Deputies say they gave the man several orders to get out of the road, but he took off running and led deputies on a chase. When deputies caught up with him and restrained him, they say he became violent and bit a deputy several times.

According to HCSO, the man suffered a medical episode after being taken into custody and became unresponsive. Deputies began life-saving measures and the man was taken to Tampa General Hospital in critical condition.

He is facing charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and may be Baker Acted.

The deputy who was bitten suffered a non-life-threatening injury to her arm.

Causeway Blvd. was shut down for a brief time while deputies investigated, but has since reopened.

