HCSO: Man shoots, kills woman sitting in a van outside Seffner home

Hillsborough County deputies have arrested Ricky Batten, 63, after they say he shot and killed a woman in her 60s Friday afternoon.

It happened on the 6000 block of Black Dairy Road in Seffner around 3:45 p.m.

Deputies say they were called to the area to investigate a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they say they found the woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was taken to AdventHealth where she was pronounced dead.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, two people who knew each other got into an altercation outside a home on Black Dairy Road. Two people were inside a van when they were approached by Batten who opened fire into the vehicle striking the woman in the passenger seat. He then fled the scene.

"With public safety in mind deputies immediately began searching for Batten," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our aviation team was vital in spotting him, from the air, less than 10 miles away from the scene. They directed deputies on the ground to Batten, quickly and safely."

Batten was taken into custody near Hwy 56 north of Fowler Ave without incident. He is facing several charges, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and tampering with evidence.