HCSO: Man suspected of stealing vehicle with baby inside caught on surveillance video

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Hillsborough County
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

VALRICO, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says surveillance video from a doorbell camera in Valrico recorded the man deputies believe stole a vehicle with a one-year-old girl inside on Tuesday.

According to HCSO, the suspect is a young black male with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a white and black sweatshirt, light denim jeans, black sneakers and a face covering. 

The stolen vehicle and the 13-month-old baby were found two hours later after an Amber Alert was issued at a church three miles away. The baby was unharmed.  

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200. Tips can also be provided through Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477 to be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.