Valrico baby found safe after SUV stolen; AMBER alert canceled

A 13-month-old girl, who was inside an SUV that was stolen from a Valrico neighborhood this afternoon, has been reunited with her family after the vehicle was found abandoned a few miles away.

Hillsborough deputies say Tinnley Sage West was sleeping in the back seat of a Volkswagen Tiguan when it was stolen just before 3 p.m. from the 26700 block of Green Valley Street.

As law enforcement canvassed the neighborhood, the statewide alert was issued.

By 5:30 p.m., a crowd of neighbors outside the home began smiling and hugging after the sheriff delivered the good news that Tinnley had been found safe in the SUV. Moments later, the baby was back in her mother's arms.

Hugs all around: Friends and family react to news that Tinnley was found safe.

Sheriff Chad Chronister later said Tinnley's mother was helping her own mother-in-law unload the SUV after shopping and chose to leave the sleeping child in the car as they unloaded.

"In less than a minute -- and that's all it takes is less than a minute because she didn't want to wake up the baby -- someone took advantage and jumped in this car and stole the car with this baby inside," Chronister said.

The search continues for a black male suspect seen fleeing the SUV in the St. Andrews Methodist Church parking lot about three miles away.

"All I can tell that young man is 'thank you,'" Chronister said. "At the same time, there's a price to pay for your actions. I would encourage you to turn yourself in."

The sheriff said a man with a similar description was seen begging for rides in the area moments before the SUV was stolen.