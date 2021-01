A clerk at the Mobil Gas Station located at 11292 Boyette Rd. in Riverview was shot early Saturday morning by someone who was trying to rob the store, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say it happened shortly before 3:45 a.m.

The clerk was taken to Tampa General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.



