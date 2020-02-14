HCSO: Two would-be burglars smashed hole in Metro PCS store

article

Deputies in Hillsborough County arrived on the scene of a cell phone store to find a giant hole in the back of the building.

It was around 5 a.m. on Thursday when deputies were alerted to a burglary alarm sounding at the Metro PCS located at 4309 Gunn Highway. They found a large hole in the back of the business but no suspects on the scene.

Surveillance video captured two suspects approaching the business on foot at the time of the incident. The same suspects were seen leaving on foot towards Hubert Avenue shortly before deputies arrived. The suspects are believed to have smashed the hole in the business using a sledgehammer. They fled the scene before getting away with any merchandise.

One of the suspects is described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 5-foot-9 with a medium build. He has short dark hair and was last seen wearing a red long sleeve Buccaneers shirt, a red bandana around his neck, blue jeans and dark shoes.

The other suspect is described as a black or dark-skinned Hispanic male. He was last seen wearing a red Buccaneers hat, a red short sleeve shirt with a long sleeve white shirt underneath, gray sweatpants, red shoes, and gloves.

Detectives are hoping to identify and arrest the burglary suspects with the help of the surveillance video shared on the HCSO Sheriff account: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-QgFVsc8U0&feature=youtu.be

“It doesn’t matter if these criminals walked away empty-handed. We want to put them in handcuffs to make sure they cannot commit a crime like this again,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).