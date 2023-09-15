HCSO: Youth pastor and softball coach both arrested for sex crimes involving minors

article

A youth pastor and a softball coach were recently arrested in Hillsborough County for sex crimes involving minors, according to detectives.

Officials say that David Robinson, 34, texted two minors sexual content that was considered harmful between January 2023 and June 2023.

After an investigation, detectives discovered the text messages between Robinson and the victims. Authorities say that he was a youth pastor at Shiloh Baptist Church in Plant City and volunteered at various Christian schools in east Hillsborough County.

READ: HIV-positive Lakeland High School track coach accused of sexually battering teen boy: PCSO

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office also arrested 40-year-old Matthew Galhouse. The Pasco County Sheriff's Office had previously arrested and charged Galhouse on Aug. 25, 2023.

Galhouse was charged for sex crimes on an underage victim. Pasco detectives say they believed he had also committed similar crimes at his home in Hillsborough County and alerted HCSO.

During the investigation HCSO says they confirmed the accusations. Galhouse received additional charges for his crimes in Hillsborough County.

READ: Registered sex offender Austin Powers lures Largo teen away from home after meeting her on Snapchat: LPD

Officials say that Galhouse was a softball coach at the time of the abuse.

"These adults took advantage of their victims and used their positions of power and influence to get what they wanted," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "I am grateful for the bravery of the victims who spoke out, and I plead with anyone else who may have been victimized by this softball coach or the youth pastor to please speak with our detectives. They are compassionate and kind and only want to seek justice, help connect you to any help you may need, and make sure no one else falls victim to these predators."

Anyone with information regarding these cases is asked to call teamHCSO at (813) 247-8200.