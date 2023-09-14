Registered sex offender Austin Powers lures Largo teen away from home after meeting her on Snapchat: LPD

article

A registered sex offender named Austin Powers has been arrested after police say he met a Largo teen on Snapchat and lured her away from home after posing as the parent of a friend and introducing himself to the victim’s mother.

According to the Largo Police Department, officers began investigating in June after receiving a call for help regarding a 14-year-old runaway.

While investigating, police say they learned the teen had left home after her parents discovered her secretly talking to an adult male on Snapchat.

Investigators say the man, who they have since identified as 26-year-old Powers, picked up the girl at her home at least one time before she ran away.

They say he picked up the girl again several days later. This time, according to police, he posed as the father of one her friends and even met victim’s mother.

Police say Powers told the girl’s mom that he was taking the victim to play with his daughter at his home.

According to LPD, Powers had been previously arrested by the Plant City Police Department for a similar incident in 2016.

Powers has been charged with traveling to meet a minor and lewd and lascivious molestation.