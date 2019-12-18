He moved away, but still comes back for this Cuban sandwich

Steve Thornburg was 11 years old when his family moved to Tampa. It was Christmastime in 1959 – a tough season to relocate.

Today, though, he says it could have been much worse. Within a few months of being in the area, Steve’s dad discovered Tampa’s iconic Cuban sandwich. Soon after, he introduced Steve to the taste. Steve fell in love.

About 11 years later, after trying many Cubans across the Tampa Bay area, Steve was introduced to Brocato’s Sandwich Shop and found what would become his favorite of all time.

Though he no longer lives in the immediate area, if he comes anywhere near the shop, he has to stop for a bite. Sometimes that even means coming up with an excuse to go to Tampa just so he can get his favorite meal.

MORE INFO:

Brocato’s Sandwich Shop

5021 E Columbus Dr.

Tampa, FL 33619

(813) 248-9977

https://brocatossandwich.com/

Mon – Fri: 7:30a – 5:30p

Saturday: 7:30a – 4p

Sunday: Closed

