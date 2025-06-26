"He was a shining light", East Lake family calls for change after autistic son drowns in retention pond

The Brief Drowning is the leading cause of death in kids aged one to four years old. The family of Kyrie Larry said their world turned dark when their son drowned in a retention pond behind their apartment. They called for change to make sure no other families go through what they went through.



During a press conference on Thursday with their attorney, Jasmine and Marcus Larry remembered their son, three-year-old Kyrie, as someone who always had a smile on their face.

What they're saying:

"He was really a shining light and was always so positive," Larry said.

Kyrie had autism and was also hearing impaired, but his father said the three-year-old never let that define him.

"He enjoyed singing, loved to play around, and always smiled," Larry added. "He was such a free spirit, always happy and enjoyed life."

The backstory:

On April 13, their world turned dark. Kyrie wandered away from his East Lake apartment at Bell Lansbrook Village. His parents, who are both hearing impaired themselves, didn't hear the door open.

After an extensive search, crews found Kyrie in the retention pond behind their apartment.

Related: Toddler wanders from home in Palm Harbor, found dead in pond: PCSO

Children with autism are often drawn to water. The family's attorney said children with autism are 160 times more likely to drown as compared to neurotypical children.

What's next:

Now with their grief, they want to see change happen. They hired an attorney and plan to file a lawsuit against the apartment complex's owners and managers. They believe Kyrie's death could have been prevented.

"Specifically, the retention pond failed to meet the slope safety standards set by the water management district," Attorney Pedro Echarte of the Haggard Law Firm responded. "It exceeded the maximum allowable slope".

Echarte said, "When it exceeds that, the water management district requires you to fence it, but the retention pond was not fenced".

The family said while it does not bring their son back, they can protect other children with autism. They want to make sure no other family goes through what they're going through.

Larry said, "We feel a hole in our hearts and I don't think we will ever feel content moving forward".

However, they are staying strong together and giving a voice to their son.

"There's a quote that says autism doesn't come with a manual, no guide," Larry added. "But, what is required and comes with autism is a family that's strong and never gives up. That's our intention and what we intend to do for our son Kyrie."

We reached out to Bell Lansbrook Village for a comment on the potential lawsuit, but we are waiting to hear back.

The Source: FOX 13 gathered the information for this story from the family's press conference and prior reporting.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: