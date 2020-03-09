Health experts: Consider your health, not potential cost of COVID-19 testing, care

More than two million Floridians don’t have health insurance and are worried about the costs associated with novel coronavirus testing and medical care.

Experts say decisions about medical care are best made when you have the most up-to-date information (visit coronavirus.gov for updates from the U.S. government.)

Before you go to the doctor, compare your symptoms with other similar diseases, like the flu, common cold, and seasonal allergies. Associate vice president of USF Health Jay Wolfson says if you have, "respiratory distress, fever, and a cough, and it's new for you and you feel that it is significant, then you should seek medical attention.”

If you or someone you have been in contact with has tested positive for COVID-19 or traveled to one of the countries designated under the CDC's travel advisory (China, Iran, Iran, and Italy), you should call your county health department.

But the decision to get help from a doctor doesn’t come easy for everyone.

“People are going to worry what kind of surprise medical bills they're going to get from this,” said Anne Swerlick, a senior health policy analyst and attorney at Florida Policy Institute.

The costs associated with COVID-19 testing depend because there are public health labs and private labs are doing them. Experts say if you meet the criteria for being tested, call your county health department and, above all else, consider the health of you and your family as the top priority.

“If you don't have insurance, if you're not covered by Medicare, Medicaid or private insurance company or the Hillsborough County health plan, you may get billed for it today,” said Wolfson. “But I can tell you that Governor DeSantis and the administration in Washington and Congress are looking to encourage all providers to find a way to not bill people.”

If you do have healthcare coverage, some providers are waiving testing fees for members.

“If you're Medicare or Medicaid, that will be covered with no deductible, no copayment. If you are a member of Blue Cross in Florida or of Aetna in Florida, those will be covered without deductibles or copayments,” said Wolfson. “Exercise caution, good public health techniques, and if you do get sick and you need to get tested, go and get tested. Don't worry about the bill.”

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

