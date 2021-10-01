Health experts see increase in suicidal thoughts as people become more isolated during pandemic

As COVID-19 case numbers continue to improve in Florida, health experts are hoping the same happens to suicide rates, especially as Suicide Prevention Month comes to a close.

Psychologist Dr. James Huysman, the Chief Compassion Officer with the Florida medical group WellMed, is among those in the mental health community who have seen an increase in suicidal thoughts in patients as people have become more isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"People have this sort of safety, this ‘fight, flight or fear’ safety that gets co-regulated when they're together, social creatures that we are. When you're with a safe person that's supportive, you feel a lot better. But when you're isolated and detached, you do go into those spirals and it triggers things like depression, anxiety, deep loss," Dr. Huysman said.

He said children have had a difficult time as well.

"They want to count on the person next to them. When they can't count on it, like a parent is melting down or a parent is overwhelmed, or this sort of homeschooling has created greater anxiety, then kids will feel that fallout and they'll act out accordingly."

Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among people between the ages of 10 and 34.

Although Suicide Prevention Month, experts urge people to keep a close eye on the mental health of themselves and their loved ones. If you're having suicidal thoughts, call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at (800) 273-8255.