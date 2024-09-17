Health officials issue alert after dengue fever case reported in Pasco County

The Florida Department of Health has issued a mosquito-borne illness alert for dengue fever in Pasco County.

So far, one case has been reported just north of Ridge Road in West Pasco. The Pasco County Mosquito Control District (PCMCD) is taking extra precautions to stop the spread and urges residents to do the same.

"That means someone traveled here that had dengue," Executive Director Adriane Rogers said. "Our local mosquitoes fed on that individual, they picked up the virus and then transmitted it to someone here."

Dengue fever is also known as "breakbone fever."

"Typical symptoms for dengue are fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, a rash, pain behind the eyes, pain in your joints, pain in your bones," she explained.

About 80% of those infected do not exhibit symptoms.

"Those people may be infected and they're out, performing their daily lives," Rogers said.

Right now, there is no vaccine for Dengue Fever. So PCMCD is taking precautions all week.

"We have our trucks that have been going out in the neighborhoods into the evenings," she said. "We have our helicopters that have been flying, performing larvicide applications targeting that immature mosquito. Tonight [Tuesday] we have an aerial adulticide mission plan to kill the adult mosquitoes that are out in the area."

Bite by an Aedes mosquito. This species can transmit diseases such as chikungunya, dengue, and Zika. Credit: NIAID (Photo by: IMAGE POINT FR/NIH/NIAID/BSIP //Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Residents can do their part, too. Rogers encourages shaking out any standing water around properties.

"Things that you discard like plant trivets, wheelbarrows, used tires, your children's toys that may be laying out, anything that could collect rainwater," she said.

Residents should also cover up skin as much as possible or wear bug spray.

