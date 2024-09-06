Several cases of 'sloth fever' confirmed in Florida: Here's what to know

The Florida Department of Health confirms multiple travel-associated cases of sloth fever in the Bay Area.

According to the Aug. 25-31 report, there have been 32 cases of travel-related oropouche virus – also known as sloth fever – in the state, including the following Bay Area cases:

"Oropouche virus is something that is relatively new for the mosquito control world," Pasco County Mosquito Control District Executive Director Adriane Rogers said.

Sloth fever has traditionally spread among sloths and other animals in forested areas in South America. But last month, the CDC issued an advisory, warning people about sloth fever after an increase in cases across the U.S. and Europe.

All of Florida’s reported cases are related to travel to Cuba, according to the state health department.

"So people are going to those areas, getting infected with oropouche, and then they're coming back here," Rogers said. "So we're concerned that our local mosquitoes might have a role in further transmission."

Between Debby and all the rain the Bay Area has seen lately, Pasco County mosquito crews have been out treating in full force in order to protect residents from any and all mosquito-borne illnesses, including sloth fever.

"What we're doing is trying to keep that mosquito population low, so that our mosquitoes can't transmit the diseases that these people are coming (down) with from travel," Rogers said.

No deaths related to sloth fever have been reported in the U.S. Symptoms are similar to dengue fever and include fever, headache, and chills.

