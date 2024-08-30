Hearing loss can be linked to early dementia, new study suggests

For years, researchers have been trying to figure out a way to curb the effects of dementia, but a new study shows there's a correlation between the disease and hearing loss.

Seven million people nationwide have dementia, most over the age of 65, and once you have it, it gets worse with age, so preventative measures are important.

"Dementia increases with age, there's very few people with dementia before 65… and in younger people, if you have profound hearing loss, it's associated with higher risk of dementia," said Dr. Liviu Craciun, a neurologist with Orlando Health Bayfront in St. Petersburg.

READ: Alzheimer’s and other dementia diagnoses can vary by ZIP code, new study finds

He said it's good to know early warning signs, to prevent further loss of cognitive function.

"I think after vision, hearing is the next dominant sense and method through which we communicate," Craciun said. "Social isolation is known to be an increased risk [of dementia], so being active in the community and keeping up brain activity, not just brain exercises, but interacting in the community is important."

FOX 13 spoke to a woman who dealt with these issues firsthand; her father just passed away from a battle with dementia in July.

"It's horrible to watch your loved one slowly disappear," explained Deanne Hancock. "He started showing signs maybe when he was just about to retire."

MORE: 11-year-old boy battling brain cancer becomes pilot for flight to Ocala: 'Really exciting'

She detailed some of the first warning signs.

"When it was time for him to go home, he couldn't find the key to get inside. It was a key that was always outside, in the same spot for 30 years... he couldn't buckle his seatbelt anymore... I even remember my mom saying that he was starting to put on her clothes, because he couldn't figure out which clothes in the closet were his," Hancock said.

Doctors said the more you can use your brain to stay connected with those in your life, the more helpful – and if that means a hearing aid, they strongly suggest it.

"If someone is telling you, ‘Hey you might have a hearing problem’ or if you feel you don’t understand a conversation, you can get hearing aids… people delay getting hearing aids as much as 15 years," warned Craciun.

Of course, doctors said many things can be linked to dementia, not just hearing loss, including weight, blood sugar and other factors.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: